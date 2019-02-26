Man abused service dog, broke off tail during grooming appointment, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday after officers said he violently abused a service dog during a grooming appointment on Feb. 6, deputies said.

Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said James Cordell Doughty Suthann, who was working at a local grooming salon, became angry when an 8-year-old German sheperd service dog named TT would not stand still.

Deputies said a video shows Suthann cinch TT’s head down so tightly that she could no longer move. Later in the video, Suthann grabs the dog’s tail and lifts her off the ground, causing her tail to be twisted and broken off. Deputies said it could not be reattached.

Deputies said that, at the end of the video, Suthann is seen hitting TT in the back of the head with the nozzle of a hose he was using to bathe her.

Officials said the video of the abuse is so graphic that they decided not to post it.

“That is one of the most difficult things I have ever had to watch in my 39 years of law enforcement, because of the horrific and cruel way the pet was treated,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

TT’s owner, a disabled veteran who has post-traumatic stress disorder, was devastated by the abuse to his dog. He said TT had emergency surgery to amputate her tail and is in the process of recovering.

Suthann was arrested Monday for felony cruelty to animals. He was taken to Brevard County Jail.

“Unfortunately, the maximum bond that could be placed on Suthann was $2,000, because they don’t let me personally set the bond mounts for criminals like this guy,” Ivey said.

Ivey added that the owners of the grooming facility, which he did not name, had no knowledge that Suthann was capable of the abuse.

