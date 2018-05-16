More than 70 SPCA kittens find foster homes after call for help

SPCA of Brevard found more than 70 foster homes for kittens sent in from a south Florida shelter at capacity on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Its kitten season, which means the Brevard SPCA, gets hundreds of kittens who need homes.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - More than 70 kittens made the trek up the Florida coastline, as SPCA of Brevard helped Palm Beach County Animal Control when they were inundated with kittens.

SPCA of Brevard Executive Director Angie Friers said kitten season typically runs from April through September. During those months, the shelter takes in hundreds of kittens.



"We take in about 50-60 a month," Friers said. "Two weeks ago, we took in 40 kittens in one day."



But that number quickly rose after the shelter agreed to take care of 78 kittens from Palm Beach County Animal Control.



Friers said the South Florida shelter called Tuesday asking for their help.



"She said they were getting desperate, which means not good things for the kittens," Friers said.

The kittens arrived in Titusville Thursday afternoon. SPCA staff and volunteers helped move the furry babies to their temporary new home at the shelter.Suzy Dannelevitz with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said they are grateful for all of the help."We rely on our rescue partners pretty heavily to get our animals out the door," Dannelevitz said.A few hours after the kittens were taken in, shelter officials said they found foster homes for all of the new arrivals, as well as some of the 25 kittens they already had in their nursery.

The tiny felines will stay foster homes until they are old enough to be adopted.

Officials with the SPCA of Brevard said they are still looking for foster parents for some of their other kittens, as well as donations including cat food, kitty litter, toys and blankets.



"If you're on the fence about it, just pull the trigger and do it,' Friers said. "Foster homes are so needed, not just here but across the state of Florida."

