Millionaire by 50: Investment advisor Lester Wade Jones shares more financial tips

ORLANDO, Fla. – When we think about transferring wealth, do we also stop to think about transferring financial knowledge?

That’s what investment advisor Lester Wade Jones wants you to ask yourself when you build wealth down the line and decide to pass your wealth down to others. Make sure the beneficiaries are educated on the basics of money principles – how to deal with debt, credit and investing.

This week on “Black Men Sundays,” Jones joins host Corie Murray for a deeper dive into establishing generational wealth where he shares the advice he finds most critical for the success of those who would one day like to see their bank balance become a seven-digit number.

If you aren’t in a position to pass down that financial knowledge yourself, a trust is an option. Listen as Jones explains the reasons for a trust and why it might make the right financial sense if you, savings techniques and life insurance techniques.

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below: