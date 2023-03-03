Florida mom ‘devastated’ she can’t volunteer at school because of OnlyFans account, lawsuit says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Victoria Triece is suing Orange County Public Schools because, she says, the district banned her from volunteering in her child’s classroom due to her participation on adult websites.

Triece and her attorney Mark Nejame joined Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden on Florida’s Fourth Estate to talk more about the case.

Watch News 6+ in the player below for live news and original programming:

Triece said when she was asked to leave her child’s school she “was just devastated.”

“That was my biggest pride and joy in my life was going there like getting to spend that time,” she said.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

She said being able to volunteer at the school was part of the reason she started an OnlyFans account in the first place.

“You can’t have a nine to five and commit to being in the school every day. So being told, ‘Oh, you’re no longer allowed to come around to do what you love to do,’ It’s just heartbreaking. I was heartbroken. I sat in the parking lot crying for an hour,” Triece said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“I’m sure there are people watching this who are going to say, ‘Why doesn’t she just do something else? Why doesn’t she find a different kind of career, and then she could go and volunteer with her kids and be there?’ What would you say to those people,” Austin asked.

“I will say that what I do is none of their business. I’m not hurting anybody. I’m not being a bad person, I’m doing a job, I have infinite time with my kids. I’m a single mother with two boys,” she said. ‘I’m the one that takes them to school, I’m the one that picks them up. I’m the one that travels with them. I’m the one that does essentially everything for them like, this is the only way that I can have that free time and still be there with them as much as possible.”

Her attorney added the school is still more than happy to take the supplies she brings to the classroom.

”She goes and gets books and school supplies, and buys them out of her own money and takes them to the school, but then has to meet in her car outside, outside the building where somebody comes and gets it,” Nejame said. “So, they’re very happy to take what she’s giving and the contribution she continues to make. But she’s not allowed on the property, not allowed to go inside and see the children, although she’s still contributing. It’s just the epitome of hypocrisy.”

Triece said that even though her kids are young, they notice when she sends them to school with stuff, but she can’t come into their class for parties and celebrations.

“They’re like ‘Why weren’t you there?’” she said.

“It’s very frightening. We’re dictating morality in people’s private lives, what she does that’s not illegal. It’s legal, what she does. And she does it on her own time. And they’re saying, ‘No, we don’t like what you do in your own time and we’re making a unilateral decision to bar you — to basically ban you — from seeing your children, from participating in something that you love and enjoy and you’re helping other students with. It’s the old-fashioned scarlet letter,” Nejame said.

You can hear more from Victoria Triece and her attorney Mark Nejame on Florida’s Fourth Estate. You can download it from wherever you listen to podcasts or watch it anytime on News 6+.