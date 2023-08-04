Your Florida Daily: Man accused of killing wife, stuffing body in suitcases; Florida’s AP psychology controversy

Police in South Florida say they have arrested the man responsible for killing a woman, dismembering her body and then stuffing her remains in suitcases.

William Lowe, 78, is now charged with first-degree murder.

Delray Beach Police said Lowe shot his wife of 15 years, 80-year-old Aydil Barbosa Fontes, cut her up and then dumped her remains in the intercoastal waterway after placing them in three different suitcases.

Investigators said they were able to link Lowe to the murder after looking at surveillance video and finding an airline baggage sticker with the victim’s name on it still attached to one of the suitcases.

Detectives said at this point, they don’t have a motive.

College credit now hangs in the balance for thousands of high school students across Florida.

The state Department of Education said the AP course on psychology violates Florida’s ban on teaching sexual orientation in the classroom.

But the College Board said if the material about sexual orientation and gender identity isn’t included the course won’t count.

The problem is that the Board of Education has banned instruction on the topics in kindergarten through high school, which takes things even further than the state’s Parental Rights in Education law.

Last night, the governor’s office responded to the College Board eliminating the course, saying they should quote “stop playing games with Florida students” and continue offering the course.

Some districts are looking into alternative options for students enrolled in AP Psychology.

A 10.5-foot Burmese python found at Kennedy Space Center. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The 2023 Python Challenge has begun.

Starting today, adventurous Floridians can start handing out eviction notices to those invasive Burmese pythons from seven specific areas of the state.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the large snakes are a threat to native wildlife.

Prizes range from $1,000-$2,500 with the ultimate grand prize for most pythons removed as part of the competition at $10,000.

The Python Challenge runs through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Random Florida Fact

The small stretch of Interstate 4 in Sanford is said to be one of the most haunted highways in America.

The highway passes over Lake Monroe whose shores used to be home to St. Joseph’s Catholic Colony back in the 1870s.

Poor conditions and an outbreak of Yellow Fever sealed the fate of the St. Joseph’s colony and the surviving settlers buried their dead in the woods.

Over the years, the story of St. Joseph’s became a local legend that deadly consequences were in store for anyone who tampered with the gravesite.

Today, I-4 is paved right over the site and some claim to have seen ghostly apparitions and reported strange interference on their radios.

This section of I-4 is also prone to deadly car accidents and has gained the grim nickname of the “I-4 Dead Zone.”

