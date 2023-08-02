Your Florida Daily: DeSantis reacts to 3rd Trump indictment, croc kills dog in Satellite Beach

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023 on July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Va., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023, right. (AP Photo)

Gov. Ron DeSantis is reacting to new federal charges filed against former president Donald Trump.

It’s the third indictment in just months and includes the most serious accusations against him yet. It is all tied to his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election

Trump has been asked to appear in federal court Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on four felony charges.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Trump is calling the charges indictment “interference” in the 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis also released a statement saying he vowed to end the weaponization of the federal government if he’s elected and replace the FBI director.

American crocodile (bottom) and American alligator (top) (Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission)

A beloved pet in Brevard County has been killed by a rare reptile.

The owner said his dog was snatched by a crocodile.

The owner lives on the water in Satellite Beach and said his pug was in the backyard for just five minutes Monday when he disappeared.

A neighbor then discovered the animal in a croc’s mouth.

While it’s not unusual to see crocodiles in Florida, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission workers said they have seen an increase in recent years.

FWC said crews tried searching for the crocodile and missing dog but didn’t find them.

The agency is reminding dog owners to always keep their pets on a leash and away from water.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Seabreeze Boulevard in Daytona Beach (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

New safety measures are coming to a popular section of Daytona Beach.

The city wants to install eight cameras along Seabreeze Boulevard — the site of two murders and more than 1,400 calls for service over the past two years.

Unlike the cameras installed by businesses, police would be able to access footage in real-time.

But Mayor Derrick Henry said a supply chain issue means it will be six months before the poles that the cameras would attach to will be available.

That has the mayor reaching out to business owners hoping for an alternative solution.

“We will pay for the camera and pay for the cost of construction, but we will need the businesses to partner with us and allow us to use their electricity,” Henry said.

The city also plans to install cameras in other areas where they’ve seen a spike in crime.

Random Florida Fact

The Coral Castle is a mysterious Florida monument to lost love.

Shapes of moons planets and hearts carved from limestone each weighing several tons are placed around the Miami-Dade park.

The story goes, Coral Castle was built single-handedly by Latvian Edward Leedskalnin.

His fiancé left him and after his heartbreak, he came to Florida and built the monument in secret mostly at night; somehow moving and balancing stones taller than those in Stonehenge.

Today, Coral Castle is a privately owned tourist attraction and legend remains Leedskalnin used reverse magnetism or supernatural abilities to move and carve the stones.