Your Florida Daily: Trump employee in court, gas prices inching down

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president's valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump's Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A Mar-a-Lago worker recently added to the classified documents case made his first appearance in court Monday.

According to the indictment, property manager Carlos De Oliveira helped move boxes containing classified information for Former President Donald Trump and told another worker to delete the security camera video to prevent it from being turned over to a federal grand jury.

Meantime, Trump’s presidential primary rivals, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, said the former president’s mounting legal troubles are why it’s time to move on.

“We need to be focusing on using our energy and resources on defeating Biden and the Democrats,” DeSantis told voters at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

Just this year, a Pro-trump PAC has spent more than $40 million on legal expenses for the former president and his aides.

The former president’s team is now reportedly creating a special legal defense fund which would also cover the costs for some of his current and former aides named in the multiple indictments.

Jump at the pump: Gas prices on the rise in Florida

After reaching a three-month high, the cost of gas is slowly inching lower.

According to new numbers from AAA, prices in Florida dropped a penny from Saturday to an average of $3.66 a gallon.

But that comes after a 30-cent per gallon spike over the past two weeks.

Experts said the reason for the increase is higher oil prices which have gone up about 15% over the past five weeks.

Still, Florida’s prices are lower than the national average which stands at $3.75 a gallon.

Random Florida Fact

The Wonder House in Bartow was once a popular tourist attraction in post-depression-era Florida.

When doctors told Conrad Schuck he had one year left to live, he moved to Polk County and built a magnificent mansion out of concrete decorated with glass and mosaics.

The wonder house, surrounded by lush gardens, opened to the public in 1934 and today its newest owner is working to restore the mansion.

As for Conrad Schuck, he lived to the ripe old age of 94.