Your Florida Daily: Record ocean temperatures devastating coral, SpaceX plans Falcon Heavy launch

In this image provide by NOAA, coral shows signs of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)

Scientists are now seeing the devastating effects of Florida’s prolonged hot tub ocean water temperatures.

The Coral Restoration Foundation said in one coral reef restoration site off the Florida Keys found what they call “100% coral mortality.”

For two days in a row, meteorologists gauged water temperatures near the Florida Keys exceeding 100 degrees.

That could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured, although there are some issues with the reading.

The foundation said coral at the restoration site has turned white, known as coral bleaching.

They had been on a mission to restore the reef, spending a decade planting and protecting various corals.

NOAA has raised its coral bleaching warning system to its highest bleaching alert level.

It’s expected to remain that way for at least nine to 12 weeks.

(Left) Michael Shirley, (Right) Joel Greenberg

Strong new allegations against disgraced former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

One of his former associates Michael Shirley is standing trial in federal court.

A lawyer for Shirley claimed yesterday federal authorities found Greenberg with 80 images of child pornography but didn’t prosecute him for it.

The lawyer claims Greenberg admitted downloading images in hopes of framing an employee at the tax collector’s office.

Shirley is accused of bribing Greenberg in exchange for a lucrative consulting contract.

Greenberg’s lawyer has not responded to News 6′s requests for comment.

SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast

SpaceX hopes to launch its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center Wednesday.

The company plans to carry a private communications satellite into orbit — the heaviest geostationary satellite ever launched, at just over 9 metric tons.

You’ll hear two sonic booms minutes after lift-off as Falcon Heavy’s boosters return to Cape Canaveral.

The launch window opens at 10:04 p.m.

Random Florida Fact

Shell mounds are scattered throughout Florida.

These are small hills made out of shells from oysters and clams by Native Americans later used by modern settlers to build roads.

Some, like the one at Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge, can stand over 20 feet tall.