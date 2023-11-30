Python DNA found in Central Florida waterway. Here’s what that means

Pythons have been hunted in the Florida Everglades for years, but, new research shows the invasive species may be trying to establish itself closer to Orlando.

“A colleague of mine has tested certain aquatic areas for the presence of eDNA,” Research Ecologist Kristen Hart with the United States Geological Survey said. “Imagine being in a bathtub and someone says, ‘Was a human in here?’ You can test it for skin cells. She has done that in places near Kissimmee and things like that to say ‘Yeah, there’s actual evidence of the Python DNA being in these places.’”

Osceola County is just north of Brevard County where two Burmese Pythons were recently trapped. One was found a few weeks ago at the T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area. Another was found last October at the Kennedy Space Center.

Hart said Burmese Pythons are very adaptable and they are acclimating to colder temperatures like those in Central Florida “quicker than we expected.”

She also said the predators can climb trees, are good swimmers and can go underground. They’ll even share space with gopher tortoises to survive cold snaps.

Hart said the python population in Central Florida could multiply quickly if a male and a female python ended up in the same place together.

“If they can find each other, this is the breeding season. By the time they are (2 years old), they are mature. So they can make babies. This is the sexy season too, so it really depends what the conditions are around the finding of those individuals. If they were out and about in a wooded area or something — I mean they are looking for mates right now.”

Hart said the USGS is considering genetic solutions to sway the population and that annual hunts help to educate the public, but there is still a lot of work to do.

“I don’t know if we are in the eradication game at all, I think we are just in the control plan. They have been here for 40 years. In some places down here (South Florida) they are established,” Hart said.

She said the Burmese Pythons are apex predators and the closer they get to humans the more at-risk dogs, cats and livestock will become.

