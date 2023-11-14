News 6+ Takeover celebrates 1st birthday

The News 6+ Takeover is celebrating a big milestone. It is now one year old!

The show broke the mold for local TV news when it started broadcasting original content previously found only on the News 6+ app during the 5:30 p.m. newscast.

“We will be using our vast collection of local, timely, original, digital content to populate our broadcast air,” WKMG News Director Allison McGinley told Market Share shortly after its inception.

That content includes podcasts full of unique stories surrounding Central Florida, a deep dive into the state’s ever-changing weather, and long-form journalism dedicated to finding solutions in our community.

News 6 also won a regional Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Innovation for the News 6+ Takeover.

The programming switches daily to expose viewers to the wide variety of content they can find on the station’s streaming app.

Monday is dedicated to Florida’s Fourth Estate. The hosts Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden break down the top stories impacting Florida and speak to the big newsmakers.

Tuesday is dedicated to Solutionaries, or people who recognize problems in our community and come up with creative and innovative ways to tackle them.

On Wednesday, Lisa Bell and Candace Campos host Florida Foodie. The podcast focuses on our state’s food scene and how food impacts our daily lives.

On Thursday, News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells hosts Talk to Tom. It started as a popular segment where Sorrells answered viewers’ questions live during hurricane season and has expanded into a weekly show where Tom focuses on the interesting weather phenomenon impacting our state.

Fridays provide a second helping of Florida’s Fourth Estate with News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden.

The show has been well received by viewers on air and online. Some of the most popular episodes include Hurricane Treasure Hunters, Where Did All the Lovebugs Go?, St. Vic’s Smoke Shack, and Why Are So Many Teachers Calling It Quits?

If you would like to watch The News 6+ Takeover you can enjoy it at its new 3:30 p.m. timeslot on News 6. You can also watch the programming anytime on News 6+. Just download the app for your smart TV and enjoy all of the local content on your time.

For those who have watched from the beginning, thank you! For those who are just now tuning in, welcome.

We always want to hear from you and know your story ideas. If you would like to reach out to the News 6+ Takeover team you can email producer Tiffany Browne at tbrowne@wkmg.com.

