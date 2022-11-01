Florida’s Fourth Estate: Everything you want to know about your state

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden debuted Florida’s Fourth Estate on Oct. 10, 2018.

They said when they realized how good their chemistry was on the news set, they started thinking of a fun way to get stories to people outside of the traditional newscast.

They sat down in a conference room, started talking about the headlines in our state together, pulled out a cell phone and started recording. They soon realized those off the cuff conversations about the things that interested them would be a good way for others to stay informed when they weren’t in front of the TV.

And Florida’s Fourth Estate was born.

In the first episode, Ginger described the podcast as a place where you could get “everything that you want to know about Florida... and that it is never going to be murders.”

Matt added that the podcast also offers “good hearty news” via its weekly guests.

Over the years, those guests have included political analysts, gator experts, nudists, actors and more.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

Before getting to the guest, Matt and Ginger get you caught up on the hot stories of the week. One focuses on the big story of the week likely dominating the conversation families and friends are having about their community. The others focus on unusual situations in our state that will leave you scratching your head and laughing along.

Matt and Ginger are also willing to get personal. From time to time, they open their inbox and let out the hate mail. Viewers can be sweet and sour, but Matt and Ginger aren’t embarrassed to admit they make mistakes too, à la bloopers.

You can watch Florida’s Fourth Estate on News 6 at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, anytime on News 6+, or download it wherever you listen to podcasts.