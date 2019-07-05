Open up a box of chocolates and try your hand at this 'Forrest Gump' quiz

Getty Images

Believe it or not, it has officially been 25 years since the world was introduced to Forrest Gump, Jenny, Bubba and Lt. Dan.

Some very well-known phrases were coined from the movie, such as: "Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get," "My mama says stupid is as stupid does," and, "My name's Forrest Gump. People call me Forrest Gump."

All made their way to the hearts and minds of the public, making movie history.

Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the release of "Forrest Gump," an iconic cultural movie that won numerous awards and was selected in 2011 by the Library of Congress for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry.

On the silver anniversary of the film, what better way is there to pay tribute than by trying your hand at this quiz and, of course, curling up on your couch and watching the film again?

