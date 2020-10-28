General Election Results for Central Florida State Attorneys on Nov. 3, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Nov. 3, voters in Flagler and Volusia and Orange and Osceola counties will decide their next state attorneys.
In Orange County, with Aramis Ayala not running for re-election, either Jose Torreolla or Monique Worrell will become the next Orange-Osceola state attorney.
In the 7th Judicial Circuit race, Republican incumbent R.J. Larizza is running against independent candidate Don Dempsey to keep his role as Flagler-Volusia State Attorney.
Candidate
Votes%
Monique Worrell(D)
00%
Jose Torroella
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 247)
Candidate
Votes%
R.J. Larizza*
00%
Don Dempsey
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 25)
Check all the races in Central Florida and statewide in the dropdown menu below, and get more information on the ClickOrlando.com Results 2020 page.