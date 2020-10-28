General Election Results for Central Florida State Attorneys on Nov. 3, 2020

Find All Race Results Here

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Nov. 3, voters in Flagler and Volusia and Orange and Osceola counties will decide their next state attorneys.

In Orange County, with Aramis Ayala not running for re-election, either Jose Torreolla or Monique Worrell will become the next Orange-Osceola state attorney.

In the 7th Judicial Circuit race, Republican incumbent R.J. Larizza is running against independent candidate Don Dempsey to keep his role as Flagler-Volusia State Attorney.

