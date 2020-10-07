Meet the candidates: Here’s who’s running for Orange-Osceola state attorney

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After a heavily contested primary, voters now have the choice of two candidates to replace Aramis Ayala as the state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties.

Job duties for the office include deciding whether criminal charges are appropriate at the conclusion of a case, enacting policy reform that can change the way the court system operates -- for example, Ayala created a policy that allows nonmonetary bond for suspects accused of certain non-violent offenses -- and reviewing police-involved shootings to determine whether the officer acted appropriately.

Ayala opted not to seek reelection for a second term.

Before the November election, get to know more about the two candidates vying for the position of top prosecutor.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jose Torroella (NPA)

Jose Torreolla says he wants to bring truth and fairness to the office if he’s elected. He calls himself a law and order candidate who will focus on making neighborhoods and communities safer by enacting tougher sentences, particularly in the case of violent crimes. He writes on his website that criminal justice reform is “simply appealing language so they can decriminalize everything and by doing so create anarchy in our society.” He has worked as a criminal defense attorney for nearly 30 years. He’s been endorsed by former Orange County sheriffs Kevin Beary and Lawson Lamar. Click here to learn more about Torroella.

Monique Worrell (D)

Monique Worrell has earned endorsements from Ayala, Sen. Bernie Sanders and singer John Legend. During her career, she’s served as a public defender and a private attorney, she’s taught as a clinical law professor at the University of Florida College of Law, she became the founding director of the Conviction Integrity Unit in the State Attorney’s Office in Orange County and most recently, she’s served as the chief legal officer at the REFORM Alliance. Her platform points include ending mass incarceration, ensuring police accountability and changing bail policies to ensure that those who live in poverty aren’t unfairly penalized. She beat out three other Democratic candidates during the August primary. Click here to learn more about Worrell.

