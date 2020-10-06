Meet the candidates: Here’s who’s running for US House District 11

Florida’s 11th Congressional District was reassigned in 2012 to include the area north of Tampa as well Sumter, Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties and a portion of Lake County.

The district also includes The Villages, a large retirement community in Central Florida. The seat was mostly held by Democrats until 2013. Republican incumbent Daniel Webster has held the seat since 2017 and is up for reelection this November. He faces Democrat Dana Marie Cottrell on the ballot.

Use the interactive map below to see if your neighborhood is included in District 11.

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates:

Daniel Webster (R)

Congressman Webster was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on April 27, 1949. He is a graduate of Georgia Tech, where he earned his degree in electrical engineering in 1971. He also holds two honorary doctorate Degrees. He says he’s a family man, a small business owner, and is dedicated to serving the Central Florida community. Before he was elected to Florida’s 11th Congressional District, he served as the Speaker of the Florida House in the 1996, becoming the first Republican Speaker in 122 years. He was elected to the Florida Senate in 1998 and served as Majority Leader his final three years. He previously represented Florida’s 8th Congressional District from 2011 to 2012, and Florida’s 10th Congressional District from 2013 to 2016. According to GovTrack.US, he sponsors bills that primarily focus on transportation and public works and science, technology and communications. He and his wife, Sandy, have six children and 17 grandchildren. You can read more about Webster here.

Dana Marie Cottrell (D)

Cottrell was born in Queens, New York, and moved to Florida in 1988. She graduated from the University of South Florida with an undergraduate degree in education and a graduate degree in library and information science. She has taught in Hernando County for 12 years and overseas for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools for 13 years. She believes in supporting benefits for veterans, health care for all and equal rights for all Americans. She’s a wife, mother and teacher. You can read more about where she stands on the issues here.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Click here or visit ClickOrlando.com/results2020 to learn more about what you can expect to see on your ballot.