88ºF

Results 2020

Central Florida General Election Results for Key Races on Nov. 3, 2020

See how Floridians voted in federal, state, local elections

Tags: Florida, General Election, Results 2020, Politics, Election Results, Elections
(WKMG)
(WKMG) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Find All Race Results Here

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Nov. 3, Florida voters will weigh in on a number of federal, state and local elections.

Of course, Floridians will play a key role in the presidential election, as the winning candidate will need the Sunshine State’s 29 electoral college votes, according to News 6 political expert Dr. Jim Clark. They’ll also be asked to vote for or against six proposed amendments to the state constitution.

Some of the key races in Central Florida include State Senate District 9, Orange-Osceola state attorney and Brevard County sheriff.

Check out all the key races in Central Florida, including how residents voted for president, in the list below.

Key Races

Check all the races in Central Florida and statewide in the dropdown menu below.

Find Race Results

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.