Last call: Early voting ends this weekend in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Early voting ends on Sunday, giving voters three more days to cast their ballots at early voting locations.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said he anticipates they will have a majority of the results for this election early on Tuesday night.

[TRENDING: COVID-19 closes early voting location | Can you get COVID-19 twice? | Was Jennifer Kesse taken by human traffickers?]

Cowles said right after 7 p.m. on Election Day, they are allowed to release results.

He said the early voting is done on Sunday night, meaning they will have 100% of those numbers.

In terms of the vote-by-mail ballots, Cowles said they’ve been processing those and will likely have about 95% of those completed.

Cowles said he expects their first set of results to be out by 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday and said that should be the super majority of the votes cast.

“So from that standpoint, patterns will be seen, numbers will be known,” Cowles said.

He said Election Day will be busy with opening up 247 precincts around the county, but said this weekend will also be busy with early voting ending on Sunday.

“We know that the last weekend of early voting is always the heaviest,” Cowles said.

He said he anticipates the number of voters to grow substantially by the end of early voting, but added, no matter the volume, his staff is ready.

“We’re prepared and the nice part is voters have been very patient and very respectful,” Cowles said.