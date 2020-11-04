Latino voters in Florida surged by almost half a million in 2020

Latinos were decisive this election, making up 17% of the registered voters in Florida, according to the president of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition Rev. Gabriel Salguero.

“The Hispanic vote was very critical, and so we increased 476,000 voters from 2016 to 2020 almost half a million voters,” said Salguero.

However, Salguero said he expects those numbers to continue growing, predicting the numbers in 2024 could climb much higher.

“If we keep growing at that rate, we could easily be over 3 million at the next presidential election,” said Salguero.

But one takeaway from this election, and something Salguero noted, is that Latinos do not all vote the same way.

“If there’s a lesson to be learned in Florida about the Hispanic vote, it’s you have to speak to a plethora of priorities and not think we’re one issue voters,” said Salguero.

“I think that the Hispanic community also was a trend in terms of new registered voters and first-time voters coming out,” said Frankie Miranda, president of the Hispanic Federation.

The Latino vote had a big impact on the results in Florida and across the country.

“I think that we can say that Latinos contributed to the results in different areas in different ways, but at the end of the day, it’s all about turnout, and it has been record number turn out across the board,” said Miranda.