Latino voters turned out in record numbers for presidential election

The president of the Hispanic Federation, Frankie Miranda, said Latino voter turnout shattered the numbers from the 2016 general election with just the early voting numbers alone.

Miranda said he flew down from the nonprofit organization’s headquarters in New York to visit their office in Central Florida.

He said they’ve been working with the Puerto Rican community in the area that was displaced following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and more recently, the earthquake.

Miranda said in looking at the numbers prior to Election Day, from early voting alone this election, 1.4 million Latinos have voted.

He said when you compare that number to the 1.2 million Latinos total that voted in the 2016 general election, you can see the enthusiasm among Latino voters.

The other number to note, according to Miranda, were first-time voters.

He said many of the Latino early voters, about 400,000, were first-time voters.