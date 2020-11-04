Mary Jane Arrington wins Osceola County’s supervisor of elections race

Democrat Mary Jane Arrington has been declared the winner of the Osceola County supervisor of elections race.

[LIVE RACE RESULTS: Scroll to bottom of story to see all race returns]

RACE DETAILS BELOW

The November elections are swiftly approaching and News 6 is here to make sure you are fully prepared when the time comes for you to cast your ballot.

One election happening in Osceola County is for the county’s supervisor of elections.

The supervisor of elections is the official designated by Florida law and the county charter to administer elections and voter registration for Osceola County.

[2020 VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know ahead of the presidential election | 6 Florida constitutional amendments to be on ballot in November]

Some of the tasks the supervisor of elections is responsible for include the following:

Conduct all public elections

Register voters and issue voter information cards

Remove voters from the registered voter rolls who no longer live in Florida, are deceased, or for any other reason are no longer eligible to vote in Florida

Change information on registered voter rolls when a change request is received (e.g., name, address, party affiliation)

Send advance notice of election to voters who are overseas, in the military, or who request notification

Accept mail ballot requests and send, receive and verify mail ballots

Qualify candidates for county offices

Receive candidate campaign finance reports for county offices and make them available to the public

Receive financial disclosure reports from elected county officials and make them available to the public

Maintain election equipment

Hire and train poll workers

Acquire and equip polling places

Maintain statistics on election results, voting history and voter registration

Verify petition signatures for initiative petitions and candidate qualifying petitions

Maintain precinct information, including a listing of streets and parts of streets that are in each precinct

Let’s meet the candidates:

Mary Jane Arrington (D)

Arrington, the incumbent, moved to Osceola County over 45 years ago. She began her role in government in 1994 when she was the first women to be elected to serve on the Osceola County Commission. She served in this role from 1994 to 2002. Arrington was one on the founding supervisors of the TOHO Water Authority, where she served from 2001 to 2008. She also volunteers her time at the YMCA where she serves as the Past Board Chairman of the YMCA of Central Florida.

As an elections professional it is my responsibility to make sure that all election services are provided to voters in a fair, impartial and nonpartisan manner. It is my duty to insure your voting rights are protected and you are confident your vote is accurately cast and tabulated. I take great measures to protect your vote. Mary Arrington

Click here to learn more about Arrington.

Beulah Farquharson (NPA)

Farquharson moved to Florida from New York in 1991. She is a 1996 graduate and alum of Leadership Institute Think Tank, former facilitator of vacation ownership, former FEMA-PARR housing contractor and former editor of Buenaventura Lakes Navigator Bilingual Newspaper.

As an elected official, I will stay engaged with the community, listening for ways in which the Supervisor of Elections office can serve as a facilitator of services or a platform for ideas, from voter registration to running as a candidate for office, as your next Supervisor of Elections, I will provide the knowledge and training FREE!! Beulah Farquharson

Click here to learn more about Farquharson.