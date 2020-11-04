Republican Kat Cammack wins US House District 3 race

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Republican Kat Cammack has won Florida’s U.S. House seat held by her former boss, retiring Florida Republican Rep. Ted Yoho.

With 72.9% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press reported that Cammack, 32, defeated Democrat Adam Christensen with 57% of the votes in the firmly conservative congressional district that stretches from Ocala to just south of Jacksonville in north Florida.

Cammack owns a political consulting firm and previously served as Yoho’s deputy chief of staff and campaign manager. Yoho is leaving Congress after four terms to fulfill a campaign promise to self-impose term limits.

Cammack won the August primary with 25% of the vote in a 10-way race.

Christensen, 26, owns a company that tests botanical oils for purity.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho is vacating after three terms representing District 3 in North Central Florida.

Florida's 3rd Congressional District includes the counties of Clay, Bradford, Union, Alachua, Putnam and a portion of Marion County.

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates:

Kat Cammack (R)

Cammack is a 32-year-old married woman who owns Grit Strategies. She has a B.A. in international relations from MSU Denver and her master’s in strategic studies and national defense from U.S. Naval War College. Cammack was the deputy chief of staff and campaign manager for Yoho from 2012-2020. Cammack, who refers to herself as a “Constitutional conservative" on her campaign website, says promoting an America-first agenda, standing with President Donald Trump, defending the Second Amendment and protecting the unborn are among the issues that matter most to her. Learn more about Cammack at katforcongress.com.

Adam Christensen (D)

Christensen is a 26-year-old small business owner who graduated from Hampden-Sydney College. His campaign motto is “for the many, not just me,” and his top three issues are health care, the environment and eliminating big money in politics. Christensen said he believes health care is a human right and Medicare for All should be permanent. He has signed the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge, promising not to take any money from any organization associated with fossil fuels, and Green New Deal Pledge, promising to support a Green New Deal if elected to Congress. He also thinks campaign finance reform is necessary. You can learn more about Christensen at forthemanynotjustme.com