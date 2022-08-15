🗳️ Have Florida primary election questions? We’ve got answers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s primary election day is a week away, and early voting is underway across Central Florida.

The primary elections include 141 races, and something for every voter — party primaries for big statewide races, nonpartisan county races like the school board and judicial races, down to races in a handful of cities around our area.

So these primaries are not just for Democrats or Republicans. Every voter should get involved because their vote could make a difference in their community.

We’ve put together a series of articles to help you vote in our Results 2022 section, starting with our Florida Primary Voter Guide.

It has information on early voting locations, how to vote by mail, how to find your Election Day polling place, and what key races we’re watching.

But if you have more questions about elections, how to vote, how to update your registration and more, now is the time to get them answered. Fill out the form below and send them to us.

We can’t help you decide who to vote for, but we can help you make sure your vote counts.

