VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not conceding,’ claims voter fraud in Florida primary

Far-right activist Laura Loomer on Tuesday claimed voter fraud kept her from winning the GOP nomination for U.S. House District 11 in Florida’s primary election.

Loomer lost against U.S. House incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster, who drew a rare primary challenge.

In a video that has garnered more than 800,000 views from News 6′s Mike DeForest, Loomer spoke after Webster was announced the winner and told her supporters should would not concede.

“I’m not conceding because I’m a winner and the reality is our Republican party is broken to its core,” she said.

“I’M NOT CONCEDING!” Laura Loomer attacks the Republican Party and alleges voter fraud after losing GOP primary to incumbent Florida congressman Daniel Webster. #news6 pic.twitter.com/qpuhJUIpyJ — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) August 24, 2022

She said she ran her campaign “as an election integrity candidate” and her campaign “raised awareness on an international scale about the problems of election integrity.”

“I’m not conceding but I am just saying, this is not an 80,000-vote difference. I’m talking about 5,210 votes and when you look at the impact that big tech and social media and the internet plays in our society today, there was no denying that there was voter fraud and election interference in this campaign,” she said.

Loomer said during her speech “we are never going to have another free and fair election in this country ever again until we strongarm the Republican Party into addressing these issues.”

“It breaks my heart that we are in a position in this country today where the Republican Party establishment is participating in the voter fraud machine. And I stand on the stage before you today with the American flag behind me to tell you that we do not live in a free country. We do not live in a country with free and fair elections,” she said.

Despite claiming there was voter fraud involved in her race, Loomer did not provide any evidence during her speech, nor did she mention that she would pursue any litigation.

U.S. House District 11 used to contain parts of Lake, Sumter, Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties and encompassed all of The Villages. The Florida Legislature, however, redrew the district boundaries this year and shifted U.S. House District 11 east.

It now includes west Orange County from Zellwood and Apopka down through Winter Garden, Windermere, the growing Horizons West area and much of the Four Corners area, down to just west of Interstate 4 in Polk County. It also includes much of Lake and Sumter County and most of The Villages.

