Help Wanted: Poll workers needed for elections in several Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. – The county supervisor of elections offices in Florida are gearing up for the November elections and some say they need more people to work the polling places and help others vote.

Several elections offices are looking for poll workers to help process voters and ballots, monitor for any issues and handle customer service during early voting and on election day.

Officials say poll workers need to be able to read, write and speak in English, but they are especially looking for bilingual poll workers, especially Spanish-speaking poll workers to help.

The job is also a paying one, with compensation varied by county and position. The hours can be long though — in Lake County, for instance, you need to be prepared to work a 14-hour day.

You also must be a registered voter in the county you want to work for, and be nonpartisan while serving as a poll worker. Political candidates, or immediate family members of a candidate, are not permitted to be poll workers.

We contacted the county elections supervisors in Central Florida, and these offices say they are actively seeking poll workers for the November elections.

LAKE COUNTY

Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays says they are definitely looking for poll workers, especially bilingual poll workers. The office has informational sessions coming up. Pay is $10 to $15 per hour during the early voting period, and $130 to $235 for Election Day.

If you are interested in applying, head to the Lake County supervisor of elections website.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County supervisor of elections office says they are always looking for more poll workers. Several positions are available, and pay varies. There is an orientation class and training sessions are being finalized.

If you are interested, head to the Orange County supervisor of elections website and complete the poll worker interest form.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

The Osceola County supervisor of elections office says they are still in need of poll workers for November, including bilingual poll workers. New worker orientations begin next week, and poll workers must attend an orientation and then training. Pay varies.

If you are interested, head to the Osceola County supervisor of elections website and complete the election worker application.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

The Seminole County supervisor of elections offices says they are still looking for election workers, especially those who speak Spanish. Training will begin near the end of September. Pay varies depending on the position you take.

If you are interested, head to the Seminole County supervisor of elections website and complete the election worker application.

