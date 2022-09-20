78º

BREAKING NEWS

Results 2022

Gov. DeSantis appoints new Brevard Supervisor of Elections

Timothy Bobanic will replace Lori Scott after she announced her resignation

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Elections, Results 2022, Supervisor Of Elections, Ron DeSantis, Voting, Politics
Central Florida elections officials receive large amount of records requests

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Brevard County’s new supervisor of elections Tuesday.

DeSantis said Timothy Bobanic will serve in the role starting Oct. 1, 39 days before the state’s general election.

[TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances increase for disturbance to develop | Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools | Win passes to Country Thunder music festival | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Bobanic is currently the IT and election services director for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, a role he’s held since 2013.

His appointment comes after Lori Scott issued her resignation to DeSantis on Sept. 2 and recommended the Melbourne-based Florida certified election professional for the position.

“Mr. Bobanic’s 13 1/2 years of experience in Florida’s elections, knowledge of the intricacies of running elections in Brevard and invaluable knowledge of our cybersecurity protocols would allow for a seamless transition, which I believe to imperative as we head into the Nov. 8 General Election,” the resignation letter read.

Bobanic previously served as an IT director for the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.

Scott held the role of Brevard County’s supervisor of elections since 2009.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email