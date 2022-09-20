Gov. DeSantis appoints new Brevard Supervisor of Elections

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Brevard County’s new supervisor of elections Tuesday.

DeSantis said Timothy Bobanic will serve in the role starting Oct. 1, 39 days before the state’s general election.

Bobanic is currently the IT and election services director for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, a role he’s held since 2013.

His appointment comes after Lori Scott issued her resignation to DeSantis on Sept. 2 and recommended the Melbourne-based Florida certified election professional for the position.

“Mr. Bobanic’s 13 1/2 years of experience in Florida’s elections, knowledge of the intricacies of running elections in Brevard and invaluable knowledge of our cybersecurity protocols would allow for a seamless transition, which I believe to imperative as we head into the Nov. 8 General Election,” the resignation letter read.

Bobanic previously served as an IT director for the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.

Scott held the role of Brevard County’s supervisor of elections since 2009.

