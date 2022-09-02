87º

LIVE

Politics

Brevard Supervisor of Elections announces resignation 66 days before Election Day

Lori Scott has served in the role for nearly 14 years through 27 elections

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Brevard County, Results 2022, Politics, Florida, Ron DeSantis

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County’s supervisor of elections announced Friday she is resigning from her position.

“It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my letter of resignation to Governor DeSantis,” Lori Scott said in a Facebook post.

[TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Scott has served as the supervisor of elections in Brevard County since 2009, serving nearly 14 years in the position.

“I have had the incredible honor to live my dream through 32 years of public service which includes the tremendous honor of serving as Brevard’s Supervisor through 27 elections,” Scott said in her resignation letter to the governor.

In her letter to the governor, Scott asks him to consider her IT Director, Tim Bobanic, as her replacement.

“Mr. Bobanic’s 13 1/2 years of experience in Florida’s elections, knowledge of the intricacies of running elections in Brevard and invaluable knowledge of our cybersecurity protocols would allow for a seamless transition which I believe to imperative as we head into the November 8th General Election,” the resignation letter stated.

Scott’s resignation officially takes effect on Oct. 4.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email