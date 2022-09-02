Brevard Supervisor of Elections announces resignation 66 days before Election Day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County’s supervisor of elections announced Friday she is resigning from her position.

“It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my letter of resignation to Governor DeSantis,” Lori Scott said in a Facebook post.

[TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Scott has served as the supervisor of elections in Brevard County since 2009, serving nearly 14 years in the position.

Ad

“I have had the incredible honor to live my dream through 32 years of public service which includes the tremendous honor of serving as Brevard’s Supervisor through 27 elections,” Scott said in her resignation letter to the governor.

In her letter to the governor, Scott asks him to consider her IT Director, Tim Bobanic, as her replacement.

“Mr. Bobanic’s 13 1/2 years of experience in Florida’s elections, knowledge of the intricacies of running elections in Brevard and invaluable knowledge of our cybersecurity protocols would allow for a seamless transition which I believe to imperative as we head into the November 8th General Election,” the resignation letter stated.

Scott’s resignation officially takes effect on Oct. 4.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: