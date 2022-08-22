Central Florida election officials remind voters to check their polling location

Election leaders are reminding people who plan to vote in person on election day that it must be at their assigned polling location.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Election leaders are reminding people who plan to vote in person on Election Day that it must be at their assigned polling location.

This comes amid many changes after statewide redistricting has caused some people’s polling locations and even what district they’re voting in to change.

“My Election Day voters, they need to know that they need to vote in their assigned precinct,” said Seminole County Elections Supervisor Chris Anderson.

Voters can find their polling location on their voter information card, or call their county’s supervisor of elections office.

“Some precinct locations have changed, and that’s why it’s so important that they know where they’re going on Election Day,” said Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays.

It’s also now too late to mail your vote-by-mail ballot. Election leaders said you can drop it off at your county’s supervisor of elections office before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

“If you decide to take it to a precinct, elections workers are trained to ask you to surrender that vote-by-mail ballot and they will issue you another ballot where you can cast it in person,” Anderson said.

It’s why Donna Dale who lives in Seminole County dropped off her vote-by-mail ballot on Monday.

“I didn’t know if the mail would have enough time to get it to the election office on time, so I decided to drop it off in person,” said Dale.

This coming as data from the state division of elections shows more than 2.1 million voters have already cast their ballot early or by mail. Orange, Miami-Dade, and Duval counties led the way in early voting.

Even if you’re not a registered Democrat or Republican, there are still some nonpartisan races like municipal races and school board races that you can vote in.

Election leaders said campaign signs must be 150 feet from the doors at polling locations.

