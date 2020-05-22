Be in the know: All the things to expect at your house closing

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When a house is closed upon, there’s a lot on the line for both the sellers and the buyers.

You’ll want to make sure you don’t get taken advantage of, and you know what to anticipate.

These days, some closings are even happening remotely, or through a mobile notary.

You should absolutely know what’s going on when it comes to your settlement statement.

On this week’s episode of “You Have Real Estate,” Attorney Justin Clark will help you get up to speed. To watch the full video and hear from Clark, click play, above.