This is how a school system can impact the value of your home

If you live in an area with what you may consider undesirable schools and are considering private school for your children, think about this: The average cost of a private school in Florida is $8,912 per month.

With interest, in a year’s time, that comes out to about $150,000. That’s that much more you could put toward a home and live in an area with a desirable school.

Now think about this: that’s if you only have one child. Consider what the cost could be with more than one child.

