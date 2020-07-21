If we get another stimulus check, what’s the best way to use it? 3 ideas from a financial planner

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

What if we receive another stimulus check this year?

We asked Certified Financial Planner Nancy Hecht, of The Hecht Effect, how to use it.

Her answer?

Put it toward bills or catch up on the requirements of day-to-day life, save the money to bolster your liquid cash savings or pay down debt: for example, student loan debt or credit card debt.

Despite the fact that there’s been some debt forgiveness, you’re still going to have to pay back money, possibly on the back end of a loan. So deal with it now instead, Hecht advised.

To hear her full comments, watch the video, above.