Want to cash in on the hot real estate market? ‘You can write your own stimulus check with your equity’

Interest rates are phenomenally low -- experts have even seen rates in the 2s! -- and say it won’t get any better than this.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the real estate market a bit, but now remains a great time to buy, said attorney Justin Clark on this week’s installment of “You Have Real Estate,” which Clark hosts weekly.
There are so many opportunities right now: Buying your first home at an incredibly low rate, taking advantage of your equity, refinancing, bringing your current rate down, reducing debt and obtaining a lower mortgage payment.
“You can write your own stimulus check with your equity,” one guest said.
If you’re in a good position on your equity, let your money work for you. Watch the video, above, and the experts will show you how.