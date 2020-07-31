Want to cash in on the hot real estate market? ‘You can write your own stimulus check with your equity’

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Interest rates are phenomenally low -- experts have even seen rates in the 2s! -- and say it won’t get any better than this.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the real estate market a bit, but now remains a great time to buy, said attorney Justin Clark on this week’s installment of “You Have Real Estate,” which Clark hosts weekly.

There are so many opportunities right now: Buying your first home at an incredibly low rate, taking advantage of your equity, refinancing, bringing your current rate down, reducing debt and obtaining a lower mortgage payment.

“You can write your own stimulus check with your equity,” one guest said.

If you’re in a good position on your equity, let your money work for you. Watch the video, above, and the experts will show you how.