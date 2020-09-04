This might be the best time in history for you to move, experts say

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This might be the best time in history for you to move, attorney Justin Clark said in this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate.”

He was joined by a slew of experts who agreed: With interest rates as low as about 2.9% and a real estate market that’s remained hot throughout the pandemic, conditions have perhaps never been better.

Moving can sometimes feel like a hassle. But think of all the benefits: Upgrading your home, finding a better neighborhood or a superior school system for your kids -- there are so many perks.

Watch the latest episode, above, in full, for more reasons as to why this is a shockingly good time to consider relocating, if the thought has been swirling in your head at all lately.