Feeling like you’re at a crossroads in your professional life? Consider a technical college, this expert says

Between coronavirus, health concerns, job furloughs, business closures and the financial unknown, many people have had to take a good hard look at what comes next professionally, considering the current circumstances.
Are you happy where you are? Because now might be the perfect time to re-evaluate, otherwise.
Melanie Stefanowicz, the associate superintendent at Orange Technical College, answered some questions about what a technical college might have to offer.
You can get in, get out and wrap up a program rather quickly, and jump-start your next career move, she said.
