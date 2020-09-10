Feeling like you’re at a crossroads in your professional life? Consider a technical college, this expert says

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Between coronavirus, health concerns, job furloughs, business closures and the financial unknown, many people have had to take a good hard look at what comes next professionally, considering the current circumstances.

Are you happy where you are? Because now might be the perfect time to re-evaluate, otherwise.

Melanie Stefanowicz, the associate superintendent at Orange Technical College, answered some questions about what a technical college might have to offer.

You can get in, get out and wrap up a program rather quickly, and jump-start your next career move, she said.

Is a technical school right for you? Watch the video, above, to learn more.