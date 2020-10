The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A lot more jobs might be out there than you imagined.

Think about a field like advanced manufacturing: Sounds interesting, right? What would a job like that entail?

These positions range from paper manufacturing to jobs with Pepsi, FedEx, USPS and Frito-Lay.

And entry-level positions typically offer strong starting salaries, said Stephen Bowman, an instructor at Orange Technical College.

Bowman added, OTC offers a program that gives you eight certifications in about a year and a half.