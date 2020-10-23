Yes, it’s a seller’s market, but don’t let that scare you from buying

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Real estate attorney Justin Clark said this is the hottest real estate market we’ve seen in quite some time.

“A lot of you are thinking now, ‘Well, (the market is) so crazy that maybe I shouldn’t buy in Florida right now, because it’s ultimately going to drop.’”

Clark does not agree with that whatsoever.

“Comparatively speaking, the prices here are low,” he said. “Look at the house prices in Connecticut. Our house prices here -- even thought (the market is) hot -- are significantly less than they are up north.”

Also, there are tons of people moving here. Last year, there were 900 people each day moving to Florida. That number is going up, Clark said.

“People want to be in Florida,” he said.

Despite all that, Clark has one message: “Don’t let people telling you it’s a seller’s market scare you away from wanting to buy.”

