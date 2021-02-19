Need to replace your roof, but you’re not sure how to work with your insurance company? Try this

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Living in Florida, we see a lot of rain, storms and adverse weather conditions.

These storms can take a toll on our homes -- especially our roofs.

So, what happens if you need to replace your roof? The price can be about $20,000 to $80,000, depending on the size and style.

“No one wants to pay to replace a roof,” attorney Justin Clark said on this week’s episode of “You Have Real Estate.”

There might be an easier way -- than paying out of pocket, that is.

If you think you have a case to make your insurance company fit the bill, you could consider working with a company like Virtual Public Adjusters, featured on this week’s show.

The husband and wife team has expertise in construction and insurance policy. They send a drone up over the home they’re looking at, and can do everything virtually; hence, why they’re called “Virtual Public Adjusters.”

Watch the video, above, to hear from them and learn more about what you can expect.