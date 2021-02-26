Here’s why an alarm system is a must, regardless of where you live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

No one is immune to a break-in at their home.

Real Estate attorney Justin Clark knows that personally, after the home of his mom’s neighbor was broken into last weekend, despite the fact that she lives in what he described as a very nice neighborhood.

Even for those who live in gated communities and think they’re safe without one, Clark spoke to an expert who explained why arming yourself with an alarm system is a must for anyone.

“We don’t know who’s coming through the gate,” said Tom Christ, with Home Security Alarm Experts. “There are hundreds, if not thousands, of people, depending on the size of your neighborhood, who have housekeepers, pool cleaners, landscapers and contractors coming in and out of those neighborhoods.”

Christ said the person who will break into your home is typically someone who has been in your house or near your house.

“It’s not ‘those types of neighborhoods,’ or someone wandering through; it’s someone who knows what they’re doing,” Christ said.

