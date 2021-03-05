There’s an entire month dedicated to gambling awareness -- here’s what it’s all about

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Some people can make bets and pull out when it’s time; others don’t have that switch that will tell them when enough is enough.

Problem Gambling Awareness Month is held each March to raise awareness of the prevention, treatment and recovery services available for those who are adversely affected by gambling.

“The purpose of the month is to help people have the conversation about problem gaming,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis.

Florida Lottery wants to ensure its players know the benefits of playing responsibly, and help them to do so.

“We believe that ensuring every Lottery player plays within their means and knows their limits will create a safer playing environment for everyone,” Davis said.

There are many signs and symptoms of compulsive gambling, according to experts, of which include, to name a few:

Trying to cut back without success.

Jeopardizing work, school or relationships as a result of gambling.

Needing to increase amounts of money.

Spending a lot of time planning on how to get more gambling money.

The Florida Lottery stands by its commitment to building responsible gaming best practices into all aspects of its operations.

Visit FlaLottery.com to learn more about its stance on gambling problems.

If you believe you have a problem, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 800-662-4357.