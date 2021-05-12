Looking for a summer reading program for your kids? This one is customized by age, and it’s genius

Do you have a library card?

With summer vacation just around the corner, perhaps you’re looking for something that’s going to keep you and your children sharp -- after all, summer is a great time to unwind and relax, but most of us want to stay mentally engaged at least a little bit!

You might want to consider a reading program.

Of course, these aren’t one-size-fits-all. You should aim to find a program that will best fit with your schedule and level of commitment.

We love the reading program offered by the Orange County Library System.

This year’s theme is Tales & Tails, and it runs from May 30 to Aug. 1. Tales & Tails is meant to be an exploration of all the Florida wildlife and fantastical folktales that go with it.

All events and programs this year are digital, meaning everyone can enjoy all the library has to offer from the comfort of home.

Learn more about what exactly the library is offering, by clicking or tapping here.

The program has something for people of all ages -- meaning events for babies, toddlers, kids, teens and even adults.

Check it out: For ages 0-5 | For ages 6-12 | For ages 13-17 | For adults 18+

There are prizes up for grabs, as well, for reading challenges and other fun activities.

Not sure how it will work?

Here’s an example of what you can do within the program:

Find great books to read on the library’s Summer Reading Booklists.

Read at least 20 minutes every day.

Log your minutes online, or use the paper reading tracker.

Pick up a take-home activity kit at your library branch or complete fun challenges online.

Register for upcoming programs and events.

You’ll need a library card to register for virtual events and to be eligible to win prizes. Sign up for your card today, if you don’t already have one.

Reading together as a family helps prevent summer learning loss and encourages strong communication and bonding.

There are prizes up for grabs, as well, donated by Window World of Central Florida. Watch the video, below, to learn more.

For more information about the reading program, visit this website.