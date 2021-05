The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s no doubt the housing market has been on fire lately -- even more so than in 2006, according to real estate attorney Justin Clark.

After the market was booming in the early 2000s, it crashed hard.

Because of that, we can’t help but wonder, could the same thing happen? Where do we go from here?

Clark fills us in on what we can expect, and he also has some solutions on how you can own an investment property without losing money.

Watch the video above to learn more.