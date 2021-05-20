What is the Bright Futures Scholarship? This recipient shares his experience

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Going to college can be a lot: Between the classes, the coursework, the studying and the atmosphere, it’s easy to get overwhelmed or feel like you’re in over your head -- and that’s not to mention the financial aspect of paying for a university.

Luckily, scholarships exist to help out with the cost.

If you’ve heard of the Florida Lottery’s Bright Futures Scholarship, it’s a particularly excellent one to look into.

Recipient Ryan Davalos, who’s studying to become a physician, said Bright Futures helped him focus on his education, rather than having to split his time, figuring out how he would earn money toward his schooling.

“It was an amazing experience,” he said.

