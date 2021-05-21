Tips and advice on buying a home in a seller’s market

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Just browsing on Zillow for a few days in a row is all it takes to understand that there are a lot of homes for sale, and they’re going very quickly.

According to attorney and host of the podcast “You Have Real Estate,” Justin Clark, the Florida real estate market has never been hotter, and it is definitely a seller’s market.

With interest rates so low and prices of homes so high, Clark says it’s no wonder people have questions on how to work this competitive market.

If you’re a little nervous about getting into the market, Clark has some tips and advice about what you should be doing if you’re looking to buy a home or sell your own house.

Watch the video above to learn more.