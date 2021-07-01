What you can buy tax-free during Florida Freedom Week

Florida’s first-ever Freedom Week is here, and we want to make sure you know about it.

Freedom Week is a week-long tax holiday running from Thursday, July 1 to Wednesday, July 7.

Certain goods, like camping equipment, fishing equipment, life jackets, coolers and even movie and concert tickets are being sold with a tax-break, depending on the item.

Sporting goods store Academy Sports has tons of items that will be sold without sales tax.

