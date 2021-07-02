This is what you can expect from a senior living center

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you or a loved one has reached an age at which living by yourself seems daunting, or perhaps you could use a little help, you may have wondered if it’s time to look into a facility that can be assistive.

It can be an overwhelming thought, so it’s important to do your homework.

Brookdale Senior Living centers, which have been in the business for more than 40 years, provide several levels of care, including independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Leslie Hunter Ainslie, with Brookdale Senior Living, said there are more than 700 communities, where care plans are crafted to meet the specific needs of each resident.

“It’s our mission to enrich the lives of those we serve with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity,” Ainslie said. “Our communities are designed with socialization and support in mind.”

All communities are open, but if you’d like to plan a visit, you can do so indoor, outdoor or virtually.

Ad

Watch the video above to learn more.