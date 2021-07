Couple getting keys to a new home.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you currently renting a home?

On this episode of “You Have Real Estate With Justin Clark,” attorney Clark discusses why now is the time to buy and not to rent. Clark also shares some statistics on the rental market in the Orlando area.

Clark talks with two agents in the central Florida real estate community about some things to consider.

Click play on the video above to watch the full segment.