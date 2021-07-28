Here’s why early skin cancer detection is crucial to your long-term health

This is how simple and thorough a skin check for cancer should be

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Getting your skin checked on a regular basis is crucial, and in your 30s, your chances for cancer start to increase.

Because of that, doctors recommend, at that point, to consider getting checkups twice a year.

“When (skin cancers) detected early, it’s a very simple fix,” said Dr. Johnny Gurgen. “This way you avoid any chemotherapy, radiation or any difficult procedures.”

Gurgen said the main focus is to be able to detect skin cancers early, adding that dermatologists should focus on very detailed skin exams.

“We pay attention to every detail, we take our time with our patients, we look at things over and over again, we answer all questions, and make sure it’s a thorough examination, because early detection is key for skin cancers,” he said.

Watch the video above to learn more.