5 things to look out for at this year’s Home & Garden Show

Those in the area still looking for ideas on how to improve their home and garden decor will have a terrific opportunity from Oct. 8-10.

The Orange County Convention Center on those dates will host the 11th annual Home & Garden Show, which will give people a chance to consult with builders and remodelers and get some other fun ideas for around the house.

Here are five features people can look out for at the show.

1. Kitchen and bath remodel ideas.

Want to see some new trends in countertops, tubs, showers, cabinets and appliances?

That will all be on display, with ideas for people to pick and choose from.

2. Closet and garage organization ideas.

These are vital spaces for storage, so people can pick the brains of experts about what the best products and practices are, to help ensure organized closets and garages.

3. Even more ideas for flooring, cabinet and countertops.

Are you somebody who is thinking of taking out old carpet and putting in hardwood flooring? Do your cabinets or countertops need to be updated to a more modern look?

There will be exhibits for these features that can give you further options.

4. Ideas for pools, spas and swim spas.

There are few better ways to relax and unwind than to take a dip into a pool or hot tub.

Whether an existing one needs updating or you’re considering installing a pool or hot tub, experts will be on hand to answer any questions you might have.

5. Outdoor kitchens, tiki bars and pergola ideas.

The holiday season is right around the corner, and that means great opportunities to entertain friends and family. With the weather getting more comfortable, it can be more enjoyable to do such entertaining in outside spaces.

The show will offer features and products that can help you create the outdoor space you dream of, event organizers say.

Admission to the show is free. The event will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday during that weekend.

For more information, click or tap here.