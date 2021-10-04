Is it better to live in a community with or without an HOA?

Since the pandemic began, a question that has been posed more and more to real estate attorney Justin Clark is whether or not it’s better to live in an HOA-governed community or something more rural, with no HOA.

“This is not an easy question, because HOAs, they have some good features -- they definitely do,” Clark said. “They take care of things for you, but then you always have to worry about the guy coming by to measure your grass.”

Two real estate professionals in the Central Florida area joined Clark on “You Have Real Estate” to weigh on on which is better.

“You need to have room for your toys. You want to spread your wings,” Jack Lewis said. “It’s tough living in an HOA, because a lot of them don’t allow those toys to be in the yard. It’s hard to have your boat, your camper and your RV in your yard when you’re in an HOA. When you’re out rural and you’ve got plenty of room, you don’t have an HOA (or) anybody to tell you “no.”

“I live in an HOA and I think there are so many benefits that we take for granted when we’re not in that HOA,” said Kristin Green-Vogt. “However, I do think the trend is moving toward no HOA. There are a lot of people coming from heavy COVID places, where they were in condos and townhouses and really tight knit neighborhoods, and they want to not be close to their neighbors (anymore).”

The three discuss several topics concerning HOAs, including cost of purchasing a home in a rural area versus an HOA-governed community and accessibility, among other things.

Watch the video above to learn more.