Looking for an open house? This website might be exactly what you need

To consolidate listings you’re interested in, or sort by open house dates, Homeuplink has some options

Calling all homebuyers and prospective homebuyers!

Have you heard of the website Homeuplink?

If you’re in the market for a new home, or you’re even a prospective homebuyer, the concept is a good one to know about.

Homeuplink consolidates listings, and it’s an easy place to check if you’re looking for who’s hosting open houses on a certain day.

On this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate,” host Attorney Justin Clark chatted with an expert about the idea behind the site, and touched on a number of other real estate-related topics, as well.

Watch the video, just above, for the full segment.

