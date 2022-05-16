Looking for an open house? This website might be exactly what you need

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you heard of the website Homeuplink?

If you’re in the market for a new home, or you’re even a prospective homebuyer, the concept is a good one to know about.

Homeuplink consolidates listings, and it’s an easy place to check if you’re looking for who’s hosting open houses on a certain day.

On this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate,” host Attorney Justin Clark chatted with an expert about the idea behind the site, and touched on a number of other real estate-related topics, as well.

Watch the video, just above, for the full segment.