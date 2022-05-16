Looking for an open house? This website might be exactly what you need

Have you heard of the website Homeuplink?
If you’re in the market for a new home, or you’re even a prospective homebuyer, the concept is a good one to know about.
Homeuplink consolidates listings, and it’s an easy place to check if you’re looking for who’s hosting open houses on a certain day.
On this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate,” host Attorney Justin Clark chatted with an expert about the idea behind the site, and touched on a number of other real estate-related topics, as well.
