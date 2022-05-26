Summer reading events aren’t just for the kids -- and this program proves it

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re a parent, you might know the feeling: You don’t want your kids to sit in front of the TV all summer long and space out on everything they just spent the past school year learning.

A summer reading program is a great “fix” to that potential problem -- your children stay engaged, the books and lessons surrounding the stories are fun, and the program will often sneak education into the mix without seeming like school. It’s all about balance.

But now we’ll ask ... what are you doing for yourself this summer?

It’s an important question. Coming out of a strange past couple years, living through a global pandemic and all, we can’t forget about ourselves and our own self-care and improvement.

For some, that might mean personal growth, and it might mean participating in a summer reading program for adults.

For adults? Yes, you read that correctly. Such a thing exists, and it’s pretty cool.

This one, offered by the Orange County Library System, transcends what you might remember from reading programs as a kid. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” which is why you’ll see so many water-related references.

It packs some really neat, unique opportunities -- from in-person resin jewelry-making classes to adult game-time sessions -- proving there is truly something for everyone.

You can explore endless possibilities as you create your own decorative lighthouse, make an ocean resin pendant to remind you of your favorite beach memories, reflect on the water’s beauty as you draw waves and oceans, and catch a pocket full of sunshine with an ocean animal coffee filter suncatcher.

You’re invited to wrap your tentacles around a book as you participate in one, or many, of the book clubs offered this summer.

Together, the adults will be reading “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See and “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley. If you prefer to flow at the pace of your own waves, the Bring Your Own Book sessions may be more your style.

With book club events happening in-person and virtually, you can join the fun from anywhere, library officials said.

Scroll through this list or check out this blog to determine what sounds interesting to you and see the many events available this summer.

You can register for the Adult Summer Reading Program online by using the website or mobile application, Beanstack. Through Beanstack, you can track books read, write book reviews, and participate in virtual challenges.

The program launches June 4 and runs through July 23.

Anyone can participate. You just need to be 18 years or older and have an active Orange County library card. Sign up for an OCLS card or visit any of our Orange County Library locations to register for a library card in person.

Learn more about the program.

Happy reading!